Bus Strike Will Coincide With Rail Walkout

Bus workers are to stage a 24-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union on Bluestar Buses in Eastleigh, Totton and Poole will walk out on June 18.

The drivers, cleaners and ticket office staff voted by 87% in favour of taking action.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "Now that the company can see the determination of our members to be rewarded properly for the work that they do, I call on the company to get back round the table with a realistic proposal to settle the dispute."