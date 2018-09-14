Countdown To M27 Closure For Major Roadworks

Hampshire county council says it'll remove all roadworks from diversion routes ahead of a full closure of the M27 near Romsey from Sept 28.

The west A3057 Romsey Road bridge over the M27 is being demolished - the motorway will be closed for a whole weekend.

Councillor Rob Humby, Executive Member for Environment and Transport at Hampshire County Council said:

"Now we have the detail of the work Highways England are going to carry out and their planned diversion routes, Hampshire County Council is putting plans in place to make sure County Council staff and our partners can continue to deliver essential services to residents.



"We are expecting significant disruption while this closure on the M27 is in place, with normal motorway traffic having to use local roads.



"For our part, we will be pulling off all our roadworks on the diversion routes, but I would urge people making plans for that weekend to leave more time for their journeys, to check the local traffic and travel information before they set off, and for residents and businesses in the area to be aware of the likely disruption and extra traffic on local roads."

Highways England will be replacing the A3057 Romsey Road bridge over the M27 as the bridge is coming to the final stages of its useful life.



The current structure is made up of separate east and west bridges. The purpose of the first weekend closure is to demolish the west bridge.



Highways England has scheduled further closures to complete the bridge replacement works; at present work is scheduled on:





Friday 28 September to Monday 1 October 2018

Friday 26 April to Monday 29 April 2019

Friday 18 October 2019 to Monday 21 October 2019



The first weekend of works involves a full closure of the M27 between junctions 3 (M271) to 4 (M3) from 10pm on Friday 28 September to 5am on Monday 1 October.





Further information is available on Highways England's web page: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/m27-romsey-road-bridge-replacement-scheme/