Crowds Due At Cowes Week

The world's oldest and biggest annual sailing regatta, Cowes Week, gets underway today.

A 100,000 people will watch the eight days of racing around the Isle of Wight.

It builds up to next Friday's famous fireworks display when there'll also be a Red Arrows display.

Paul Riddell, head of marketing and communications at Lendy said, "As the new title sponsor of Lendy Cowes Week, last year was about establishing the Lendy brand, immersing ourselves in the event – both on and off the water – and doing our best to do the world’s greatest sailing regatta proud. With that experience behind us, for 2018 we want to showcase Lendy and the new fintech sector, and its major contribution to the UK economy, inject energy, passion and fresh ideas into the event to help engage, educate and entertain a much larger group of visitors from near and far afield, and grow our investor and borrower community as part of our ambitious growth strategy.

“We’ll be staging a number of great events over the course of the week, including a new generation music event, supporting Ladies Day, and racing in a Sunsail First 40. We’ll also be hosting clients and supporters all week, so it’s a great opportunity for borrowers to meet us to discuss their future requirements."