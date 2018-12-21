Dad Jailed For Murdering Baby Son In Southampton

A teenage dad's been jailed for life - for murdering his six-week-old son in Southampton.

Neighbours recalled hearing "blood-curdling screams" as Doulton Phillips killed his son Reggie.

The teenager, now 17, can be named after jurors convicted him at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday after three days of deliberations.

His identity was protected while he stood trial alongside his girlfriend Alannah Skinner, 19, who can now also be named.

Phillips will serve a minimum term in custody of 15 years and will remain on license for the rest of his life. Skinner, the baby's mum, will spend 30 months in a young offenders institution. Jurors found Skinner, who was 18 at the time, guilty of child cruelty for failing to protect her baby or seek help for him.

At trial, the court heard Phillips fractured the baby's skull and ribs, leaving him with a broken leg and bruises in the "deliberate" attack in the early hours of February 11 at her one-room flat in Southampton, Hampshire, after they spent the evening at a neighbour's party drinking vodka and beer.

Adam Feest QC, prosecuting, said the series of injuries showed how the baby met with a "violent end", adding: "Residents across the road recall hearing what they described as a blood-curdling or painful scream coming from the flat at about 3am."

One neighbour reported "a gut-wrenching cry of pain coming from a baby" and the "sort of screaming that turned her stomach", he said.

When the baby was taken to hospital, Phillips said to a neighbour: "What have I done?"

But he later claimed to police that Reggie accidentally fell from the sofa when having his nappy changed, or fell from his arms while the couple were arguing.

Mr Feest said the explanation could not account for the "severity or multiplicity of the injuries sustained".

He added: "They are more in keeping with a violent shaking or swinging, or indeed both.

"The nature is such that the person inflicting them must have intended to cause really serious injuries or death."

The trial heard he pushed his girlfriend to the ground during a row while she was still pregnant, which left her with grazes on her face, and made abusive phone calls, calling her a "slut" and a "slag" and claiming the child was not his.

He told the court he had memory problems and did not remember returning to her flat after drinking Corona and Budweiser lager as well as vodka before taking the drug MDMA.

Giving evidence, he said he found her crying with the baby in her arms, who was "grey and white" and "stone cold". They phoned for an ambulance and he tried to give him CPR, he said.

He added: "He was the best thing that happened to me and always will be."

Skinner was captured on camera in hospital saying the baby had fallen accidentally, and told a court she did not think the child needed immediate medical attention.

When accused of neglecting her baby, she denied covering up for Phillips or lying out of loyalty to him.

But in their conviction, the jurors found she had delayed calling for an ambulance out of fear he would be taken away by social services and had cleared up blood.