Drug Amnesty Bins At Southsea's Victorious Festival

There'll be drug amnesty bins on site at Victorious festival in Southsea for the first time this weekend.

Organiser Andy Marsh told Heart they've brought the measure in alongside the council after drug deaths at other events:

"As we are a big family friendly festival it probably doesn't affect us as much as others but it's good to keep on top of things."

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after attending the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth in May.

Paloma Faith, Example and Years & Years are among the big acts performing.

120,000 people are expected at the event on the Common over the next three days (24-26 August.)

Ahead of the busy Bank Holiday weekend people trying to get in and out of Portsmouth are being advised to use public transport where they can.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said:

"We are preparing for a very busy weekend, but are confident we can keep everyone moving. Hosting the Victorious Festival is great for the city. Encouraging people to use public transport or walk or cycle where possible will help keep cars off the road at this busy time, meaning everyone can enjoy all the festivities Portsmouth has to offer over the bank holiday."