Drug-Driving Arrest After Serious Waterlooville Crash

Police investigating a crash which left a woman seriously injured in Waterlooville have arrested a man.



A Ford Transit van collided with a motorbike on College Road in Crookhorn at around 2.15pm on September 20.

The motorcycle rider, an 18-year-old woman, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.

The Ford Transit driver was not injured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing, and police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

A 39-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.