Fareham Murder Victim Named

Detectives looking for the killer of Michael Deary in Fareham want to know what he did in the days before he died.

Michael's body was found at his flat on Omaha Close near Fareham College on Monday 20 August by police who were called to a 'concern for welfare'.



The 29 year-old had injuries to his back and officers are trying to find out what happened to him.



The last sighting of Michael reported to police was that he left his flat at some point between midday and 1pm on Friday 17 August. He was walking towards Redlands Lane with a man and a young woman, who he appeared to know.



Police want to hear from them and anyone who may have seen Michael return home afterwards.



Specialist officers have informed Michael's family and are providing support to them.



Officers will be continuing to carry out enquiries at Omaha Close and patrolling the area.



Fareham District Commander, Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said:

"Does this photograph of Michael jog your memory? Did you see him on Friday or over the weekend? Even if you saw him earlier in the week this could provide us with further lines of enquiry. I'd urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

"I recognise that residents are concerned, and if people need advice or have specific concerns that we can address I'd ask them to speak to uniformed members of the Neighbourhood Policing Team in the area.

"You can also call 101 or 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress. If you want to speak to someone in person you can always visit Fareham Police Station on Quay Street too. We will continue to carry out visible patrols in the area to provide support to the local community".