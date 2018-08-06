Gosport Drug Dealing Gang Jailed

Five people have been jailed for nearly forty years for being part of a drug dealing ring in Gosport.

Class A drugs with a street value of more than £150,000 and approximately £7,000 in cash was seized as part of three warrants which were carried out on 1 April 2016.

Investigating officer DC Mark Brockman said: “This was a complex investigation, but our enquiries revealed that this gang was based in Gosport and also had a house that they used in Cosham.

"They were dealing cocaine and heroin across South East Hampshire."

The following sentences were issued at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday:

29 year-old James Hallett of Ferrol Road in Gosport was sentenced to fourteen years in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and possession with intent to supply both class A substances.

48 year-old Lee Sheehan of Prospect Terrace, Gunnislake, in Cornwall was sentenced to ten years in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

26 year-old James Whistler of the Chine in Gosport was sentenced to four years in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin.

23 year-old Charlie Jeacock of Grove Road, Rayleigh, Essex had previously entered guilty pleas and was sentenced to seven years in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

35 year-old Billy Fitzearle of Southampton Road in Titchfield had previously entered guilty pleas and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.