Teenage Boy On Trial Charged With Gosport Murder

A teenage boy's going on trial, accused of murdering a university lecturer in Gosport.

Dr Barry Hounsome, 54, was killed at his home in Southcroft Road on Monday 29 October 2018 - with weapons including a hammer, a knife and an electric drill.

He was an academic who had carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease and had previously worked at Southampton and Bangor universities.

He lived at the property with his wife Natalia, who is originally from Russia and works at Brighton and Sussex Medical School as a senior lecturer in global health economics.

The teenage defendant, who is 17 and cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his not guilty plea to the single charge of murder at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Keith Cutler told him: "Your case will now be adjourned over until the trial date which is the 1st of May. You will go back into custody until that date."