Isle Of Wight Murder Victim Named

A pensioner who died after being seriously assaulted has been named as a 73-year-old former Conservative councillor.

The body of Gerard White, of Talbot Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight, was found in woodlands in Lake community gardens on Monday afternoon.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody for questioning.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "We believe that both men were known to each other."

Mr White's widow, Lee White, said in a statement released through police: "My husband Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces.

"He thoroughly enjoyed being a Rotarian, receiving an award in appreciation of his charitable work.

"His role as an Island councillor helped many local people.

"Thank you for all your condolences and messages, warming the cockles of our broken hearts."

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: "We would like to hear from anyone who knew Mr White and has any information they think could be relevant to our enquiries.

"The area in which the body was found is quite isolated, but we believe this may be used by dog walkers and other members of the public who like to go out walking."