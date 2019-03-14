Jury In Fordingbridge Murder Case Asked To Consider Motive

Jurors in the case of a mother who drowned her three-year-old daughter in the bath after her marriage broke down will be asked to consider whether the former teacher intended to commit murder.

Claire Colebourn is accused of killing daughter Bethan at their home in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, after the 36-year-old split with husband, Michael, the chief executive of luxury marine interior company Trimline.

Colebourn told jurors at Winchester Crown Court that she killed her daughter, but said she wanted to "save" and "protect" the youngster from her father and his family.

The defendant, who appeared distressed and agitated at times during the prosecution closing speech on Thursday, denies murder.

The court heard how Mr Colebourn left the marital home in early September 2017 after 16 years together, with unproven allegations he was having an affair and trying to control his wife's finances.

Prosecutor Kerry Maylin, summing up, said Colebourn had researched how to kill by drowning, suicide methods and cemetery locations in the days leading up to Bethan's death.

Colebourn was found by her mother on October 19 2017. The defendant was in a diabetic coma having apparently tried several suicide methods, while Bethan was discovered dead in a downstairs bedroom elsewhere in the family home having been drowned around 14 hours earlier.

Ms Maylin said: "Bethan had been woken from her bed (in the early hours of October 19), led to the bathroom, helped into or put into the bath.

"(Bethan was) forcibly held down with her arms beneath her body, not fighting against her mother as she held her under.

"However sad, however tragic, Claire Colebourn intended for Bethan to die.

"She may very well have intended that she die too. But she didn't.

"Bethan died at the hands of her mother, because that's what her mother intended."

Defending, Karim Khalil described his client as "a woman in emotional turmoil" whose mind "had become entirely consumed with looking back" on her relationship with Mr Colebourn and "distorting it".

He said: "She was at 'rock bottom' but told police (in subsequent interview) she wanted to 'protect' Bethan.

"She accepted what happened, that she had done it (drowned Bethan).

"Was she intending her daughter to be killed in the sense of being murdered by her? That is for you to decide.

"She said in evidence: 'I had a complete and utter breakdown.'

"This is not a case where we say this lady is innocent. But we say she should not be described as a murderer.

"Whatever your verdict, she will receive a very significant prison sentence.

"But that will not be the real sentence. It is that for however long she remains alive, she will wrestle with, try to understand and grieve over that she did it. She did it, we say, in a state of emotion."

Concluding the case, her Honour Judge Johannah Cutts QC, told jurors to try the case "dispassionately", and to consider an alternative charge of manslaughter if they felt that Colebourn only meant to cause Bethan "some harm, but not really serious injury".

She said: "The Crown say that when she killed Bethan, she intended to do so.

"The defence say she was in a highly emotional state at the time and that her intent was to 'save' Bethan.

"It is important that when you assess the evidence, you do so dispassionately. Sympathy, disapproval or emotion of any kind does not assist in deciding if this case is sufficiently proven."

Jurors are due to retire to consider the case on Friday.