Murder Investigation In The New Forest

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died at an address in Brockenhurst in the New Forest.

Officers were called to the property in Brookley Road at 1pm on Monday where the man was "in need of medical assistance", but died at that location.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to a man in need of medical assistance at an address on Brookley Road, Brockenhurst.

"The man died at the scene.

"A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing."