New CCTV Footage In Lucy McHugh Murder Investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Southampton schoolgirl Lucy McHugh have released new CCTV images of her last known movements.

he body of the 13-year-old was found in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

The newly released CCTV images show Lucy walking past a convenience store in Wimpson Lane at 9.06am and on Coxford Road near Southampton General Hospital at 9.22am on July 25, the day she disappeared.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton, of Hampshire Police, said: "These CCTV images show Lucy walking purposefully in the direction of the General Hospital shortly after she left her home in Mansel Road East.

"Perhaps you were on your way to a hospital appointment that morning and saw Lucy, but did not think anything of it at the time.

"You may have seen her near the hospital or after she went past the Tesco Express further along Coxford Road.

"You'll see that a number 17 bus passed Lucy near the hospital. Were you on that bus and did you see her later on?

"It's never too late to get in touch - your piece of information could make the difference in finding Lucy's killer."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Refund.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.

A suspect who was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child, was released on police bail on July 31 but was remanded in custody by Southampton Magistrates' Court after he was charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA) for failing to provide his Facebook password to detectives.

The 24-year-old will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on August 31.