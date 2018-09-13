New Cruise Ship To Be Based In Southampton

Celebrity Cruises is bringing a new state of the art ship to Southampton - once it's been built in France.

The multi-million pound Celebrity Apex will carry nearly 3 thousand passengers - it'll be named in Southampton in 2020.

Apex will feature innovative features such as the Magic Carpet restaurant, which rises and falls between decks on the side of the ship and it offers 29 restaurants and bars, including four main dining rooms and seven new speciality restaurants.

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, explains:

"When Celebrity Apex launches in Southampton in 2020 it will be another incredible moment for our company and for the UK & Ireland market, especially as it will be ten years since we last named and operated a brand new ship from the UK. In 2010 Celebrity Eclipse changed the face of UK cruising with our modern luxury approach. Celebrity Apex will continue our tradition of reimagining what is expected from all aspects of a holiday at sea and elevate modern luxury cruising in ways never seen before."

The Edge-class of ships - including Celebrity Apex - has been built to offer the ultimate cruise experience - featuring more suites than any other Celebrity Cruises ship, including the twin-level Edge Villas with outdoor plunge pools.

Currently being built at the Chantier de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France, Celebrity Apex will enjoy its official launch celebrations in Southampton, including the prestigious naming ceremony.

Cruises will go on sale in November 2018.