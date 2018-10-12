New Line Of Enquiry In Lucy McHugh Murder Investigation

Police have been searching a new area near Southampton Sports Centre.

The searches finished last night and officers have confirmed they are following a new line of enquiry.

The body of the 13-year-old was found at Southampton Sports Centre on the morning of July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

She was last seen alive when she left her home in Mansel Road East at 9am on Wednesday July 25.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police told Heart:

"We can confirm that we carried out new searches at Southampton Sports Centre as part of our ongoing investigation into Lucy McHugh's murder.



"Those searches concluded last night (Thursday 11 October).



"This was in an area not previously searched.



"We were following a new line of enquiry."