New Line Of Enquiry In Lucy McHugh Murder Investigation

12 October 2018, 09:33 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 09:39

Lucy McHugh Southampton murder victim

Police have been searching a new area near Southampton Sports Centre.

The searches finished last night and officers have confirmed they are following a new line of enquiry.

The body of the 13-year-old was found at Southampton Sports Centre on the morning of July 26. She had been stabbed to death.

She was last seen alive when she left her home in Mansel Road East at 9am on Wednesday July 25.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police told Heart:

"We can confirm that we carried out new searches at Southampton Sports Centre as part of our ongoing investigation into Lucy McHugh's murder.

"Those searches concluded last night (Thursday 11 October).

"This was in an area not previously searched. 

"We were following a new line of enquiry."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince William and Kate Middleton hold hands at the royal wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding: Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy rare public display of affection

Royals

Princes Eugenie wedding

Princess Eugenie wedding dress details: Cost, designer and tiara revealed
Princess Eugenie's scars were visible as she walked down the aisle

Princess Eugenie proudly shows off scars from life-changing spinal surgery on her wedding day

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News