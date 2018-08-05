New Photo Of Murder Victim Lucy McHugh Released

A new photo of Lucy McHugh's been released by police investigating the 13-year-old's murder in Southampton.

Detectives are still trying to find out where she went the day before her body was found at the Sports Centre ten days ago.

Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East, just before 9am on Wednesday 25 July. Her body was found in woodland close to the Sports Centre in Southampton at 7:45am on Thursday 26 July.



Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said:



"We're hoping that this new photo jogs people's memories of seeing Lucy at some point on Wednesday 25 July or early the following morning.



"Building a picture of her movements is vital to our investigation. You'll see from the description of Lucy's clothing that she was carrying her jacket at the time. It was a hot day, so you may have thought it off to see someone wearing a white vest top carrying a jacket.



"I'd also like to thank those members of the public who have spoken to our officers who have been handing out leaflets at the Hampshire cricket fixture at the Ageas Bowl last night and at the Saints friendly at St Mary's. Spreading the word and passing this literature on to family and friends will be vital to helping our enquiries".



A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child. He was subsequently bailed with conditions not to enter the Southampton area.