Petition For 'Justice' Over Gosport Hospital Deaths

Relatives of patients who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital are handing a petition to Downing Street today, calling for further action.

More than 100,000 people have signed the petition.

An independent report found at least 456 people had their lives shortened at the Hampshire hospital, while another 200 were "probably" similarly given opioids between 1989 and 2000 without medical justification.

The report claimed "there was a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients" at the hospital.

It stated there was an "institutionalised regime of prescribing and administering 'dangerous doses' of a hazardous combination of medication not clinically indicated or justified".

In 2010, the General Medical Council ruled that Dr Jane Barton, who has since retired, was guilty of multiple instances of professional misconduct relating to 12 patients who died at the hospital.

Dr Barton released a statement last month stating she was a "hard-working doctor" who was "doing her best" for patients in a "very inadequately resourced" part of the NHS.

Relatives of some of those who died at the hospital have campaigned for prosecutions to be brought over the deaths but previous investigations by Hampshire Police have not led to any charges.