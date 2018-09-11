Seven Arrested In Loft Insulation Fraud Investigation

Seven men and women have been arrested as part of an investigation into a loft insulation fraud in Bournemouth.

A spokesperson from Dorset Police said:

"Officers executed warrants at four residential addresses in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Southampton, and three businesses premises in Hinton Road, Wimborne Road and St Peter's Road in Bournemouth, on Monday.

"The warrants are in relation to an ongoing fraud investigation involving the sale, supply and installation of loft insulation.

"Seven people have been arrested and are assisting officers with enquiries."

A 2017 Bentley car was towed away from one address near the Burlington Arcade.

The people arrested are:



A 42-year-old man from Christchurch, who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud

Two men aged 34 and of Bournemouth, who have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud

A 33-year-old man from Poole, who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud

A 36-year-old woman from Bournemouth, who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud

A 60-year-old man from Liverpool, who has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud

A 30-year-old woman from Bournemouth, who has been arrested on suspicion of concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property

The warrants were executed at at NRG Installs Ltd and and Thermal Home Insulations, trading from premises previously traded from by Airtight Renewables Ltd.