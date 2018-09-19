Southampton Airport Unveil Plans For Runway Expansion

Management are asking for feedback on plans for Southampton Airport over the next 20 years - they say it'll double passenger numbers in ten years and create 500 jobs.

They've launched a six-week consultation on the draft Master Plan.

The big changes include a 170m runway extension and expanding the existing terminal.

The airport is a key driver of the Hampshire economy and aims to support in excess of 1,500 jobs and contribute £400m to the economy a year by 2037.

The Master Plan also details the way in which Southampton Airport plans to grow in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Neil Garwood, Managing Director of Southampton Airport, said: “Southampton Airport is a key component of Hampshire’s transport infrastructure and, as one of the largest employers, it makes a significant contribution to the local economy. Our Master Plan details the investment and development required to not only maintain, but importantly how to improve our region’s future connectivity and economic prosperity.

“There are constraints which we must, together with our local communities, overcome if we are to realise our ambition. Southampton Airport has one of the shortest runways in the UK and is unable to provide the same breadth of European air services that other regional airports can offer. We are therefore keen to address this to allow us to provide an enhanced choice of air services to European destinations for our customers and the region as a whole.

“We are fully committed to growing the airport responsibly and looking forward to hearing your ideas on the continued development of our airport. All comments will be carefully considered and taken into account when preparing the final version of the Master Plan.”

The Eastleigh MP Mims Davies said: “This is great news for the community that the ability to fly and work at Southampton Airport will be increased. As the local Member of Parliament, it’s my aim to make sure those great opportunities for our local businesses or holiday-makers are balanced with environmental concerns and the challenge of growing. My experience of the airport is that they are a good friendly neighbour and I’ll be making sure we are all working together to deliver the thriving airport with a strong environmental footprint.”

Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the airport to discuss the Master Plan in more detail and share their feedback. A series of drop-in sessions will be held at the following venues:

Friday 5 October – Shawford Parish Hall, 16:00 – 21:00

Monday 8 October – Holiday Inn Eastleigh, 16:00 – 21:00

Tuesday 16 October – Bitterne Park School, 16:00 – 21:00

Saturday 20 October – Southampton Airport, 09:00 – 13:00