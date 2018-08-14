Southampton Man Dies In Cornwall Tree Fall

A 25-year-old man from Southampton's died after a tree fell onto his tent at a country park in Cornwall.

It happened at Tehidy Country Park near Redruth during high winds on Saturday. He died of head injuries in hospital.

Devon and Cornwall Police said:

'Police were notified on Saturday 11 August to reports of a concern of welfare of a man in his 20s who was believed to have been involved in an incident at Tehidy Country Park in Redruth.

'Reports came in that a man had received serious head injuries after a tree had fallen where the man had been staying in a tent and was taken to Derriford Hospital.

'The man later died as a result of injuries.

'This is not being treated as a suspicious incident and a file will be prepared for the coroner.



'The deceased is a holidaymaker from Southampton, age 25.'