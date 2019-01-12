Southampton Woman Dies In A31 Crash

A woman from Southampton's died after her car came off the A31 near Stoney Cross.

Police say a maroon-coloured Citroen Xsara Picasso left the carriageway and ended up in a ditch at the side of the westbound A31 between Stoney Cross and Burley at around 6.15pm on Friday 11 January.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Southampton, was taken to hospital but died a couple of hours later.

Her next of kin has been advised and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police say she won't be named until formal identification procedures are completed.

PC Andy Christopher from Totton Roads Policing Unit said:

“We know that the collision happened at a busy time of day on the A31. The car was travelling westbound and had just passed Stoney Cross.

“If you were in the area around that time and saw the collision, or if you think you saw the car prior to the incident, we’d like to hear from you.”