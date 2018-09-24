Teenager Jack Bycroft Gets Pro Contract At Saints

Southampton have handed a first professional contract to young goalkeeper Jack Bycroft.



The 17-year-old academy player has signed a two-year deal which ties him to the Premier League club until June 2021.

"It's a very proud day for me and my family. I'm thankful to everyone who has got me to where I am so far," he told Southampton's website.

"It's just the beginning, so I'm very excited to push on.

"Being at one of the biggest clubs in the country - a Premier League side - it is an honour to step out on the pitch and wear the Southampton badge on my chest."