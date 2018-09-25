Teenager To Face Trial Over Fareham Man's Death

25 September 2018, 17:10 | Updated: 25 September 2018, 17:12

tape

A 17-year-old boy's denied murdering a man who was found dead at a flat near Fareham College.

The teenager is accused of the murder of 29-year-old Michael Deary, who died at his address in Omaha Close, Fareham, Hampshire, on August 20.

Police said that Mr Deary suffered injuries to his back.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered his plea to the single charge at Winchester Crown Court.

Judge Keith Cutler remanded the teenager from Gosport into custody and adjourned the case for trial on January 21.

He told the defendant: "You pleaded not guilty to this charge of murder, I put your case over for trial to start on 21st January. You are remanded in custody."

