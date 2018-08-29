Totton Murder: 19-Year-Old Charged

Detectives investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Totton have charged a man.

19-year-old Charlie Cooper, of Ashby Road in Totton, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates.

Police were called to a serious assault at an address on Salisbury Road at around 7.45pm on Saturday 25 August. The victim was transported to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and suffered a medical episode after he was arrested, remains in hospital.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

Police have named the man who died as Courtney Jones, 26, of Deerlands Avenue, Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Courtney’s family have released the following tribute:

“Courtney was the most loving and loyal person you could meet. He was free spirited and kind and was very much looking forward to becoming a dad.

“He was also a fantastic step dad and partner to his girlfriend. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

“This tragic loss has affected his family deeply. A bright shining light of goodness has sadly left this world.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Rosette, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.