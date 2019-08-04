Tributes Paid To Waterlooville Couple After Fatal Crash

A family's paid tribute to an elderly couple who died in a crash in Waterlooville.

Henry Durow, 89 and his wife Shirley Durow, 84, of Greenfield Rise, Waterlooville, both died after two cars collided on Hambledon Road, on July 28.

Mr Durow, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later.



His passenger, Mrs Durow, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Today their family have paid tribute to them. They said:



"We are devastated at the loss of our dear Mum and Dad.



"They were loving parents, grandparents and great grandparents and they thought the world of their family. They will be sadly missed by all."



The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man, from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries.



A police investigation into exactly how the crash happened is continuing.