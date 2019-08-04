Tributes Paid To Waterlooville Couple After Fatal Crash

4 August 2019, 08:36 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 09:02

Henry Durow and his wife Shirley

A family's paid tribute to an elderly couple who died in a crash in Waterlooville.

Henry Durow, 89 and his wife Shirley Durow, 84, of Greenfield Rise, Waterlooville, both died after two cars collided on Hambledon Road, on July 28.

Mr Durow, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, was taken to Southampton General Hospital but died a short time later.

His passenger, Mrs Durow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today their family have paid tribute to them. They said:

"We are devastated at the loss of our dear Mum and Dad.

"They were loving parents, grandparents and great grandparents and they thought the world of their family. They will be sadly missed by all."

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 36-year-old man, from Waterlooville, suffered minor injuries.

A police investigation into exactly how the crash happened is continuing.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moise Kean joins Everton from Juventus

Sport

Prince Harry wished his "amazing wife" a happy birthday on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to his 'amazing wife' Meghan Markle on her birthday

Royals

England's James Anderson to not bowl against Australia in second innings of first Ashes Test

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin will return to Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Dec Donnelly after two years away.

Ant McPartlin ‘set to return to Saturday Night Takeaway’ alongside Declan Donnelly after two-year break

TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly are reportedly "so busy with meetings and filming for the reunion they’ve barely unpacked their suitcases".

Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury FINALLY spotted together amid split rumours

TV & Movies

Love Island's Maura Higgins has snagged herself a presenting role on ITV's This Morning.

Love Island's Maura Higgins lands presenting role as no-nonsense agony aunt on This Morning

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fulham.

Paul Hollywood 'DUMPED' by girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam after 'asking her to sign gagging order'

Celebrities

A flock of seagulls attacked a two-year-old

Flock of 'vicious' seagulls attack toddler, 2, just days after killing her pet dog

Lifestyle

The face fake tan has racked up a large number of five-star reviews

These 'genius' tanning drops you don't need to wash off have dozens of five-star reviews

Beauty