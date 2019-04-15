Tributes To Isle Of Wight Crash Victim

The family of a woman who died in a crash between two cars and a bus on the Isle of Wight say she was a much-loved wife and mother of four.

Yvonne Copland, aged 64, from the Shide area of Newport, died following the collision on Forest Road on the afternoon of Sunday, 14 April.

Yvonne’s family have released the following tribute:

“Much loved wife, ‘ma’ of four children and four grandchildren who was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the first responders, air ambulance crew, paramedics, police, fire, members of the public and all hospital staff.

“We would also like to thank everyone for their best wishes and support, but would respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

A petition has been launched for traffic lights to be installed at the "blind" junction where a double-decker bus was in collision with two cars, killing Yvonne Copland and injuring several other people.

The accident happened at the junction of Forest Road and Betty Haunt Lane near Newport at 12.46pm on Sunday April 14th, sparking a major incident.

Yvonne was travelling in a red Fiat Bravo, and three other people in the car were taken to hospital in a serious condition, according to Hampshire Police.

The driver of the bus, a man in his 50s, also suffered a serious injury, and 10 passengers were taken to hospital as a precaution, along with four people who had been travelling in a silver Mini Cooper.

More than 1,800 people have signed a petition for traffic lights to be installed at the junction, which is described as a "blind spot", to prevent further accidents.

One of the signatories, Evelyn Tubb, wrote: "This is crazy that we have to sign a petition for something so obviously dangerous and yet so 'simple' to rectify."

And Faye Courage wrote: "This is a junction I have always hated pulling out of!! Let's make it safe!!!!"

Bus operator Southern Vectis said it was believed the double-decker ended up in the Fiat's path after a crash moments earlier.

General manager Richard Tyldsley said: "Early indications suggest a car pulled out in front of a route 7 bus and our driver was unable to avoid it. The bus was forced into the path of another car."

A spokeswoman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said a "major incident" was declared just after 1.50pm, with four people being airlifted to mainland hospitals and 15 being taken by road to St Mary's Hospital in Newport.

People were asked not to attend the emergency department unless "absolutely necessary".

The major incident was stood down shortly before 5pm, but the trust said the hospital remained in a "critical incident status" to ensure all patients were treated.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "If anyone witnessed the collision and hasn't already spoken to police, please call 101 and quote reference 375 of April 14.

"If you saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or have dashcam footage of the vehicles or the incident, please get in touch."

An Isle of Wight Council spokesman said: "The council understands public concern about what has happened at Forest Road and expresses its sympathies to all those who have been affected.

"Relevant Island agencies and the police are still investigating the causes of this incident and, until they have completed their work, it is inappropriate to comment further.

"In general terms, any decision by the council to implement road safety measures is something that would be only done following the advice and input of those relevant agencies and experts after a thorough investigation of the circumstances of what happened.

"The council hopes the public will understand this cannot be done immediately."