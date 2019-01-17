Tributes To Woman Killed By Car In Hampshire

The family of a woman who died after being hit by a car as she crossed a road in Petersfield say she'll be deeply missed.

70-year-old Elaine Billington was crossing The Spain at 3.50pm on January 10 when she was struck by a black Citroen DS5, which was turning right from Charles Street.

She suffered fatal head injuries and died at Southampton General Hospital.

Elaine's family have released the following statement in tribute to her:

‘Elaine Helen McAuley Billington was born in Glasgow on the 12th of January 1948 and died on Thursday the 10th of January, 2019.

She moved to Petersfield from the North East with her husband in 2011. Elaine was full of energy, and was very active in the local community.

She was a volunteer bereavement counsellor for Cruse, a governor of Alton College, and a regular helper at the pop-in centre run by Winton House.

She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, including her husband John, her children Anna and David, and her four grandchildren Harvey, Fraser, Thomas and Douglas.’