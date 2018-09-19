Two Bailed In IOW Attempted Murder Investigation

19 September 2018, 15:37 | Updated: 19 September 2018, 16:25

Two men arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man on the Isle of Wight have been bailed.

Police were called to the Old Comical pub on St John's Road in Sandown at 7.55pm on Monday 17 September after reports a man had been attacked.

The 49 year-old man from the Isle of Wight was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment to a life-threatening head injury. He's now in a stable condition.

A 24 year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Sandown, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been bailed until 16 October.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the pub or the surrounding area at the time, who may have seen what happened.

