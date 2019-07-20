Valerie Graves Murder Suspect In Court

20 July 2019, 09:05 | Updated: 20 July 2019, 09:10

Valerie Graves

A man is due in court in Brighton over the murder of a grandmother who was bludgeoned to death near Chichester as she house-sat for friends.

Artist Valerie Graves, 55, was found dead in bed at around 10am on December 30 2013 on the ground floor of a £1.6 million house by the sea in Bosham.

Cristian Sabou, 28, was held on a European Arrest Warrant last week at his home in Dej, in the north-west of his native Romania.

Sussex Police said he was extradited to the UK on Friday and will appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning charged with Ms Graves's murder between December 29 and 30.

Ms Graves had moved from Scotland to Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex, shortly before her death.

She died just days after her birthday while house-sitting at the Smuggler's Lane mansion, with her mother Eileen, her sister Jan and her sister's partner Nigel Acres, for family friends the Chamberlains, who were on holiday in Costa Rica for Christmas.

Ms Graves was last seen alive at around 10pm the night before and there were no signs of a struggle.

But a post-mortem examination found she had severe head injuries after being hit with a claw hammer, probably at around midnight.

Sussex Police then launched one of the biggest investigations in their history.

On the fifth anniversary of Ms Graves's death last December, relatives told how no-one had given up hope on the investigation although there was a sense police had exhausted all lines of inquiry.

At the time, Sussex Police confirmed they had ended a huge DNA screening programme which saw almost 3,000 men tested, but detectives pledged to continue investigating.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Swarms of flies from steelworks plague residents in Cardiff

UK & World

Determined drivers take up to 20 attempts to pass test

UK & World

Govt pledges to ban 'poor doors' which segregate social housing tenants

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island Joanna

'Good on you!' Love Island Michael's ex Joanna is ‘proud’ of Amber for not taking him back

TV & Movies

Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor

Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

TV & Movies

Love Island fans were over the moon with Amber's decision

Love Island fans SHOCKED as Amber picks Greg over Michael in dramatic recoupling

TV & Movies

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

How old is Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard and how tall is he?

TV & Movies

Last year and the year before's challenges were HILARIOUS

When is the Love Island 2019 lie detector test and when is the baby challenge?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true"

Holly Willoughby shares moment Elton John dedicated song to her and husband Dan Baldwin

Celebrities