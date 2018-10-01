Man shot with air rifle in Ilfracombe

A man has been shot with an air rifle as he was walking home from a night out in Ilfracombe.

The man, who's in his 40's, received injuries to his chest, abdomen and hand, none of which are life threatening.

It happened at around 2:30 am on Sunday in or around the Oxford Grove area of the town.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information as to who may have done this please call police on 101 quoting police log number 149 of 30/09/18.