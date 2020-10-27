Essential Items List Confirmed for Welsh Supermarkets

27 October 2020, 19:47 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 19:59

Sign on non-essential items at a supermarket in Wales
Sign on non-essential items at a supermarket in Wales. Picture: Global

The Welsh Government has clarified a list of "essential items" that should be freely available on sale in all Welsh supermarkets.

Meanwhile they say that after talks with retailers and trade unions today, shops should put in place a system so that those who have an emergency need for any other items can ask for them. It will be for retailers to put in place their own policies on how that is implemented.

The new guidance follows criticism of the policy, brought in during the fire break lockdown, which saw tens of thousands sign a petition against the move.

Over the weekend, some shoppers also discovered products which were already deemed essential had been wrongly taken off sale by retailers.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said that "we continue to work closely with the sector and would stress that these restrictions are in place to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives."

They added that "we are asking the public to continue to support the effort by restricting unnecessary journeys and shopping.”

The list of items classified as "essential" and that should be on general sale in supermarkets:

Food and drink

Products related to preparation and storage of food (such as kitchen foil, food bags and cling film)

Basic products necessary for the preparation of food

Products for washing clothes

Products for cleaning and maintaining the home (including batteries, light bulbs and fuel)

Toiletries and cosmetic products, including toilet rolls and sanitary products

Pharmaceutical products

Baby products including equipment, clothes and nappies

Newspapers and magazines

Stationery and greetings cards

Pet food and other pet supplies

Products for the maintenance of bicycles and cars

