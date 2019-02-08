Aberdare baby desperately needs life-saving transplant

A family from Aberdare are urging people to consider becoming stem cell donors.

It's as their seven-month-old baby urgently needs a potentially life-saving stem cell transplant to treat his cancer.

Harri Stickler was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer before Christmas after his mum Bethan noticed swelling under his eye.

She took him to the GP who immediately sent him to hospital where doctors tested him for meningitis.

He was later diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and has been receiving at the University Hospital in Cardiff ever since.

The condition means Harri’s own little brother can’t cuddle him because of the risk of infection.

Harri’s grandmother Anne, said: "No one is allowed to touch Harri except for his mum and dad. This is so hard for the rest of the family, as we just want to hold him.

"He was in hospital over Christmas so as a family we didn’t celebrate at all.

"But even though he’s really ill, he’s still happy, he's still our boy."

Harri is currently having weekly chemotherapy but a stem cell transplant could cure his cancer.

Harri’s family are now asking people to sign up to the Anthony Nolan register for stem cell donors.

Karen Archer from the charity said: “Every day, five people, like little Harri, will start their search for a matching stranger to give them a second chance of life.

"Every single person who signs up has the potential to give hope to someone like Harri, who is in desperate need of a lifesaving stem cell transplant."

Karen says they’re particularly keen for young people to sign up as they are more likely to be chosen to donate.

She said: "We’re particularly calling on young men aged 16-30 to join the Anthony Nolan register as they provide more than 50 per cent of all stem cell donations, but make up just 18 per cent of our register."