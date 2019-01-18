Banksy artwork owner will keep it in Port Talbot

An art dealer who's bought the Banksy artwork has said he'll keep the work in Port Talbot for at least two years.

The mural appeared on the side of a garage in Taibach beore Christmas but has now been bought by John Brandler, who owns Brandler Galleries in Essex.

He has agreed the mural can be kept in its current location for a minimum of two years.

The artwork shows a child playing in what looks like snow, but is actually falling ash from a skip fire.

It's Banksy's first artwork to appear in Wales and is believed to be a comment on air pollution in the town.

Brandler said: "I'm so chuffed to have it, you have no idea.

"This isn't the most valuable Banksy I own but it's certainly the one I'm most proud of. Because it's so brilliant.

"It has an instant message, and it's punchy. It's not just a girl holding a balloon or a bunch of flowers or something. This is a really strong social message."

Brandler already owns several Banksy pieces and has suggested putting other works on display in Port Talbot to encourage tourism.

"I want to make Port Talbot a go-to place rather than a go-from place.

"Within a short time I'm thinking of bringing five or six more Banksys to Port Talbot. Let's do an exhibition.

"If we all work together I think we will get tonnes of people coming to Port Talbot."

The art dealer said he had given a "written guarantee" the artwork would stay in Port Talbot "for a minimum of two to three years".

"If it works, it can stay longer. If it doesn't work then I'll move it to a different industrial city."