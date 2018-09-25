Campaigners fight to save iconic Cardiff landmark

Campaigners have started a petition to try to save the iconic lightning bolt artwork on top of a power station in Cardiff.

The artwork is officially called "Blue Flash, Power Box and Mesh Chips" and was created by John Gingell in 1994.

Cardiff Bay Arts Trust commissioned the work for SWALEC to symbolise the regeneration of Cardiff Bay.

But the artist's family have been told Western Power Distribution, who own the site in Splott, are planning to demolish part of it.

The Gingell family's petition to save it has so far been signed by more than 500 people.

Please sign our petition to save Cardiff's Blue Flash, Power Box & Meshchips https://t.co/NQ6tI0UP2w — Save Blue Flash & Chips (@saveblueflash) September 24, 2018

Carol-Anne Davis, former director of Cardiff Bay Arts Trust said: "Blue Flash Mesh Chips is a unique work, and part of the distinct identity of Cardiff.

"It is a familiar character in the capital city skyline, well-loved and recognised across the UK and it is vital to protect our cultural assets in all their forms."

The artwork is listed in Cardiff Council's public art register but it has no formal protection.

Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas tweeted: "I'm disappointed by the company's failure to engage Councillors thus far.

"I will be making clear our objection to losing this important landmark."

Western Power Distribution has been asked to comment.