Shocking CCTV shows man stealing from woman with dementia

15 April 2019, 12:59 | Updated: 15 April 2019, 13:08

A window cleaner from Ferndale has been jailed after being caught red-handed on CCTV stealing from a woman with dementia.

Mathew Lewis initially denied taking money out of the 86-year-old victim's purse but was forced to admit his crime as he'd been caught on video rummaging through her purse.

The victim's family had installed CCTV in her house as they'd become suspicious of his regular visits, as he was only supposed to clean the windows once a month, but his name had been mentioned in the log of carers who called at the address.

The footage shows Lewis rummaging through the victim's purse while she's out of the room.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison at Merthyr Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

Detective Constable Ann Stevens, said: "The family’s trust was put in Matthew to provide a simple service to a very vulnerable member of the community.

"He abused that trust and simply could not resist his temptation - I believe he befriended with the aim of taking full advantage of her.

"Luckily, the victim’s family and her neighbours were vigilant enough to take action and the measures they put in place led to Lewis’ conviction.

“He is now paying for his dishonesty in prison, where he has plenty of time to reflect on his actions which have caused considerable distress to the victim’s family."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryan Haymer

Tributes to man killed in crash near Aberdare

Local News

Is Tiger Woods' Masters triumph the greatest sporting comeback in history?

Sport

Shaun Edwards opts out of Wigan Warriors move

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Jonathan Goodwin - Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent: Who is Jonathan Goodwin? Wife, age, career of escapologist and daredevil

TV & Movies

Stacey grabbed Kevin's BUM after they performed the Charleston

Stacey Dooley grabs Kevin Clifton's bum: Strictly stars' chemistry caught on camera

Showbiz

There's a variety of different beauty eggs on offer if you're not a far of chocolate

All the best beauty Easter eggs for 2019 – From Glossybox to Lush Cosmetics

Lifestyle

Line of Duty

Line of Duty viewers spot huge blunder they believe proves Hastings is corrupt cop H

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has spoken out about his feud with Ant and Dec

Peter Andre reveals shocking 'secret feud' with Ant and Dec

Celebrities

BGT masked magician

Britain's Got Talent fans claim they know the masked magician's real identity

TV & Movies