Shocking CCTV shows man stealing from woman with dementia

A window cleaner from Ferndale has been jailed after being caught red-handed on CCTV stealing from a woman with dementia.

Mathew Lewis initially denied taking money out of the 86-year-old victim's purse but was forced to admit his crime as he'd been caught on video rummaging through her purse.

The victim's family had installed CCTV in her house as they'd become suspicious of his regular visits, as he was only supposed to clean the windows once a month, but his name had been mentioned in the log of carers who called at the address.

The footage shows Lewis rummaging through the victim's purse while she's out of the room.

The 33-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison at Merthyr Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary.

Detective Constable Ann Stevens, said: "The family’s trust was put in Matthew to provide a simple service to a very vulnerable member of the community.

"He abused that trust and simply could not resist his temptation - I believe he befriended with the aim of taking full advantage of her.

"Luckily, the victim’s family and her neighbours were vigilant enough to take action and the measures they put in place led to Lewis’ conviction.

“He is now paying for his dishonesty in prison, where he has plenty of time to reflect on his actions which have caused considerable distress to the victim’s family."