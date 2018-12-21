Couple turned Cardiff house into a bomb factory

Edward Harris and his partner Natalie Parsons stored home-made explosives in their fridge in Ely.

Police raided the house in August after receiving a tip-off and also found bomb-making manuals.

Harris, 27, admitted making and possessing two explosive substances and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Parsons, 51, also admitted possessing the explosives and received a two year prison sentence.

The Old Bailey heard the explosives were extremely sensitive and hazardous and that Harris is on the autistic spectrum.

Mr Justice Sweeney said: "I have no doubt that the explosives were not made out of entirely scientific interest."

The judge said Harris was a "dangerous offender" in light of his "persistent" interest in explosives.

In a police interview, Harris said he was not a terrorist or linked to al-Qaeda and had no intention to hurt anyone.

He added that he bought a book called Improvised Munitions Handbook on Amazon, again because he was curious.

The couple, from Archer Crescent in Cardiff, had laughed when they entered their pleas at an earlier hearing at the Old Bailey.

Harris pleaded guilty to two counts of making and having explosives and four of possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.

Parsons admitted possession of the explosives but denied charges relating to the bomb-making literature.

Detective Superintendent Jim Hall, head of Wales extremism and counter terrorism unit, said: "The actions of both Harris and Parsons put both themselves, their neighbours and the public in great danger.

"This was a joint investigation between WECTU and South Wales Police. The excellent work has led to a number of dangerous components and weapons being taken out of circulation.

"The case is also a further reminder of the need to be ever vigilant and I urge anyone who sees any suspicious activity or behaviour to ACT and report it to police."

Jenny Hopkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, added: "Edward Harris used terror manuals and turned his home into a bomb factory with the help of Natalie Parsons.

"The prosecution told the court that their actions posed a serious danger to their neighbours and to themselves. Their prison sentences will keep the public safe."