Dealer jailed for forcing teen to sell drugs in Swansea

A drug dealer who forced a terrified teenager to sell drugs in Swansea has been jailed.

Jerome Wallis admitted child trafficking charges after driving the boy to Wales from London.

The 15-year-old was told he had no choice and was forced to carry out drug deals to settle his brother's drugs debts.

He was threatened with violence and told he would have to stay in the city for a year to recoup the money his brother owed.

The teenager took his chance to escape four days later, when Wallis returned to London to collect more drugs, and handed himself in to police at Swansea Central police station.

Officers then searched a property in Swansea and found around £4,000 of heroin and crack cocaine.

Wallis was part of a sophisticated county lines gang who were regularly travelling to Swansea to deal Class A drugs.

His conviction, under the Modern Slavery Act, is the first of its kind in Wales and only the second in the UK.

The 20-year-old also admitted to conspiring to supply both heroin and crack and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Detective Constable Victoria Bayly has praised the victim for his courage: "The victim in this case showed an incredible amount of bravery in fleeing the gang despite living under the constant threat of violence.

"Even after he came forward to the police, the victim has lived in fear of reprisals and the case has had a huge impact on his life.

"I hope today's sentencing provides him with some peace of mind and allows him to begin moving on with his life."

Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Drake from South Wales Police added: "It is a credit to the victim and all those involved that this conviction is the first of its kind in Wales and demonstrates the lengths that we will go to prosecute those that seek to exploit the vulnerable.

""Prosecuting these offences can be difficult as victims are often too frightened to talk about their ordeal or because they themselves do not recognise that they have been exploited.

"But I would encourage anyone concerned around exploitation to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."