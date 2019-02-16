Driver left with life threatening injuries in Cornelly crash

A man's been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Porthcawl on Friday evening.

His grey Peugeot 208 and a blue BMW were involved in the collision on the A4229 South Cornelly by-pass.

It happened at 6.50pm on Friday evening and closed the bypass for around six hours.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital following the crash around 6.50pm on Friday evening.

Huw O’Connell from the Roads Policing Unit said: "The road was closed for approximately six hours to allow for investigation work to be carried out.

"The Police would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"South Wales Police would like to speak with any witnesses to the collision, any person who may have dash cam footage of the incident or anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the Peugeot or BMW prior to the collision.

"Please could witnesses contact the Roads Policing unit on 101."