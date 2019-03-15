Family heartbroken after dad found dead in burnt out garage

Police have confirmed a body found in a burnt out garage in Pontardawe is that of a man from the Swansea valley.

Mark Logan from Godre’r Graig, was found in the garage in Rhos in the early hours of Sunday.

The 31-year-old's family have paid tribute to him saying they have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

His wife Kirsty said: "There is so much I could say about how wonderful Mark was.

"He was an amazing husband and my best friend, and I loved him more than words can say.

"He was a devoted and adored father to our two sons, who idolised him.

"We will cherish our memories of him and he will be in our hearts forever."

Officers are investigating the fire and Mark's death but don't believe either are suspicious.

A South Wales Police statement said: "Anyone who has any additional information which may assist should contact 101."