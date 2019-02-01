Ford confirms voluntary redundancies at Bridgend plant

Ford has confirmed it's going to ask staff at its engine plant in Bridgend to take voluntary redundancy.

The announcement will lead to the loss of up to 400 hundred jobs at one of the company's main plants in the UK.

Ford says the voluntary programme will affect hourly and salaried employees at the engine plant in South Wales.

The company says it's part of plans to create a "sustainably profitable business" in Europe.

A Ford spokesman said: "The programme follows discussion with the union on matching the plant's labour requirements to the projected production volume expectations in the near term.

"It is anticipated that the majority of employees who apply and are selected for voluntary separation under this programme will leave Ford employment in the third and fourth quarters of 2019."

The company announced plans last month for a major shake-up of its operations in the UK and mainland Europe.

Peter Hughes Unite Wales Regional Secretary said: "The UK is Ford’s third largest market in the world and the largest in Europe.

"The company should remember that its employees, and its customers, expect it to show them the loyalty they deserve, despite the uncertain times that lie ahead."