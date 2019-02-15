Cardiff man stabbed to death days before 21st birthday

Four men have been jailed for stabbing a young man to death in Cardiff in a row over a love triangle.

Daniel Roberts confronted the victim Malaciah Thomas in the street with his friends, as Cardiff Crown Court heard they had been dating the same woman.

Malaciah's girlfriend Naomi Davies had also been seeing Roberts who became jealous over her "two-timing".

Roberts and his friend Christopher Griffiths, 30, repeatedly stabbed him just days before his 21st birthday last July.

The pair, and another accomplice Awaz Jamshaid, 19, had armed themselves with knives before attacking the 20-year-old.

All three were convicted of murder and have been sentenced to a total of 61 years in jail, between them.

They were accompanied by Saif Shazhad, 19, who was convicted of manslaughter for helping Roberts and Griffiths to chase Malaciah through Grangetown before he was killed.

Malaciah's sister, Ashanti Esekhaigbe, read a statement at the sentencing, calling the men "cowards".

She said "We will remember Malaciah as he was, a loving son happily planning his 21st birthday celebrations.

"All we can say about those who took his life is that they are cowards."

Mani Ranauta from the CPS said: "This was a planned attack where four men set upon another and used the knives they brought with them.

"It was a cowardly attack which gave the victim little chance of protecting himself.

"Malaciah had his life taken away in tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with his family and friends over their loss."