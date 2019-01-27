Fresh search for missing Cardiff City footballer

A fresh search has begun for missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.

The search is being funded privately after footballers donated more than £250,000 was raised to fund the operation.

An official search operation for the plane, carrying the Argentinian striker and pilot David Ibbotson, was called off on Thursday.

But a new search is underway after the footballer's family pleaded for rescuers to continuing looking for him.

Argentinian football stars including Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Sergio Aguero, and the country's president Mauricio Macri contributed to a fundraising campaign.

Messi and Maradona both posted social media messages in support of the cause to find their fellow Argentinian.

Messi wrote on his Instagram story, said: "As long as there are still possibilities, a hint of hope, we ask you please continue to look for Emiliano.

"I send all my strength and support to his family and friends. #PrayforSala."

Argentina's president Mauricio Macri has also told his foreign minister to issue formal requests to Britain and France for search efforts to be resumed, according to a statement from the premier's office on Friday.

"We still hope that the search mission can continue and we could locate Emiliano," Choo told reporters outside the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday as he and other club staff laid flowers where tributes to Sala have been placed.

"After the news yesterday that the search had been called off, I think it's right for the staff and all of us to lay some flowers and do some prayers for his safe return."