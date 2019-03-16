This is the tragic reason two friends are climbing Pen y Fan in mankinis

Two friends are planning to climb Pen y Fan five times in the same day, wearing mankinis, in memory of their friend who was killed in a car crash.

Simon Jones from Llanelli died at the University Hospital of Wales after his car was hit by a van on the M4 near Swansea last summer.

He was described at the time as a "cheeky, fun-loving young man, who loved his music and lived his life to the full."

Two of his friends are planning to climb Pen y Fan in their pants, to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance charity which airlifted Simon to hospital.

His friend Ray Thompson said: "The reason we got the chance to say goodbye to our friend was down to the emergency services.

"The Wales Air Ambulance got Simon to the hospital in time for us to say goodbye to him.

"We can't thank them enough for what they did and for giving us the chance to be together with our friend one last time.

"As a big thank you, and for us to honour the work that they are doing, we have decided to raise money for their cause."

Ray and Matt will carry out the adventure on what would have been Simon's 24th birthday on the 28th March.

He added: "We'd like to thank the Wales Air Ambulance for everything they have done.

"They are truly underrated but have had such an effect on so many of our lives."