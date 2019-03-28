The Iron Throne from Game of Thrones is coming to Wales

Game of Thrones fans will have a chance to sit in the iconic Iron Throne when it comes to Wales.

The seat is made of swords and knives and features in the hit fantasy show based on the books by George R. R. Martin.

The throne is being taken on a tour of the UK and Ireland to mark the final series of Game of Thrones.

It will travel to seven different cities as part of its "Seven Kingdoms Tour" in April including Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Fans will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Kings Robert, Joffrey, Tommen and Queen Cersei in Cardiff, when it goes on display at St David's on the 18th and 19th April 2019.

It will be displayed between 9.30am and 8pm on both dates.

Sky’s Director of Programmes Zai Bennett said: "With one of the greatest shows of television’s golden era coming to its end, we wanted to give fans something special to remember it by.

"The 7 Kingdoms Tour will do just that with fans getting the chance to experience what it feels like to sit on the Iron Throne before the eventual crowning moment at the end of the season.”

The final series of Game of Thrones starts on Sky Atlantic from Monday 15 April.