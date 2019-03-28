The Iron Throne from Game of Thrones is coming to Wales

28 March 2019, 12:27 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 12:51

Game of Thrones iron throne

Game of Thrones fans will have a chance to sit in the iconic Iron Throne when it comes to Wales.

The seat is made of swords and knives and features in the hit fantasy show based on the books by George R. R. Martin.

The throne is being taken on a tour of the UK and Ireland to mark the final series of Game of Thrones.

It will travel to seven different cities as part of its "Seven Kingdoms Tour" in April including Cardiff, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Fans will have a chance to follow in the footsteps of Kings Robert, Joffrey, Tommen and Queen Cersei in Cardiff, when it goes on display at St David's on the 18th and 19th April 2019.

It will be displayed between 9.30am and 8pm on both dates.

Sky’s Director of Programmes Zai Bennett said: "With one of the greatest shows of television’s golden era coming to its end, we wanted to give fans something special to remember it by.

"The 7 Kingdoms Tour will do just that with fans getting the chance to experience what it feels like to sit on the Iron Throne before the eventual crowning moment at the end of the season.”

The final series of Game of Thrones starts on Sky Atlantic from Monday 15 April.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Check your ears for an eight-legged critter!

Horror as cause of woman's earache is confirmed as SPIDER living inside her ear

News

Chinese supplier steps into tussle for retailer LK Bennett

UK & World

Girl, 9, dies in shower electrocution - along with stepdad who came to her aid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The flavour of green Haribo gummy bears has shocked viewers

The Chase viewers left REELING by the answer to a question about Haribo flavours

TV & Movies

The BAFTA TV Awards will take place in May

When are the BAFTAs on TV? Here’s how to watch the awards

TV & Movies

Want to reduce your child's screen time? Read on... (stock image)

Mum reveals genius hack for keeping kids off her phone... and it takes just seconds

Lifestyle

BAFTA 2019 nominees

Who’s nominated for a TV Bafta in 2019? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal are among the favourites to win

TV & Movies

Lorraine Kelly admits she wears a bra overnight

Lorraine shocks fans by revealing she sleeps in her bra every night

TV & Movies

The BAFTAs return again thus year with a host of new nominees

TV Baftas 2019: Date, nominations and how to watch the awards

TV & Movies