Breaking News

Households in Wales will be able to join together

29 June 2020, 13:14 | Updated: 29 June 2020, 13:22

Family on beach
Family on beach. Picture: Global

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced the plans for two households to join together.

The new plans are set to come into place from July 6th. That's the same day that the Welsh Government are hoping to remove the "Stay local" regulations.

While the full details are to be confirmed, two households of any size will be able to form an "extended household". This slightly differs to the rules in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland where only households of single people are allowed to then "bubble up" with another household of multiple people.

All members of a new "extended household" in Wales can spend time indoors, without social distancing - and be treated as one household in relation to all other regulations.

Each household can only form an "extended household" with one other. Once this has been established this household can't be changed and members can't be substituted.

The First Minister says he is making the announcement today so that people can consider how it may work for them and will confirm the position on Friday ahead of it coming into place from Monday.

He said it would help grandparents hold their grandchildren again and would hopefully help parents who need childcare help over the summer months.

At his update to the media today he also confirmed that talks on reopening the hospitality industry in Wales are coming to a conclusion this week and that plans will be announced soon.

