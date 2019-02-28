This is the lovely way Welsh nurses are cheering each other up

Welsh midwives are leaving mystery gifts for each other after being inspired by a Pinterest trend.

Midwife Nicola John from Neath Port Talbot hospital anonymously left a mug filled with goodies for colleague Ann-Marie Thomas to cheer her up.

Nicola said: “My niece saw it on Pinterest and I thought it looked like a nice idea, something kind to do for somebody.

“I knew Ann-Marie had been through a difficult time and been working really hard and I thought she would appreciate a little pick-me-up.

“I filled the mug with chocolates, sneaked it into the Birth Centre and hid it in a place I know Anne-Marie would find it.

“When she did find it she knew it was me straight away. I wasn’t meant to be identified but the secret was out.”

Ann-Marie had suffered a family bereavement on top of some challenging cases and says the surprise gift really helped.

They're hoping it will be the start of a new tradition as she is planning to leave a mystery gift for another deserving colleague.

Ann-Marie said: "It felt like Nicola was giving me a hug. It absolutely made my day. We often get cards and maybe a box of chocolates from women we’ve looked after.

"When I found the mug and realised someone had not just thought of me but had taken the time to buy those unique bits to put in the mug, it was lovely.

"Hopefully whoever I give it to will then pay it forward to someone they think deserves it. It’s just that little boost but it means a lot.

"I think it’s the start of a new tradition here."