Iconic Pen y Fan sign to be auctioned off

The iconic National Trust sign at the top of Pen y Fan is going under the hammer.

The sign has been in situ on the summit of the highest mountain in southern Britain since the early 2000s, but it has had to be replaced after years of being exposed to the weather.

It took almost three hours for rangers to swap the signs as a queue of people were waiting at the top of Pen y Fan to take a selfie with the sign.

To recognise its iconic status, the sign is going to be auctioned later this month.

The proceeds will be used to pay for the upkeep of the national park by raising funds for the Brecon Beacons appeal.

Money for the appeal has already paid for urgent repairs to 200m of the Pont ar Daf footpath.

Rob Reith, Lead Ranger for the Brecon Beacons National Trust says: “We couldn’t have completed this year’s work without the funding and efforts of our rangers and volunteers, who have been able to help to create a stable footpath on the Pont ar Daf route so people can continue to enjoy walking this iconic landscape.

“It’s been great to have so much support and to be able to watch the land slowly recover, but there’s still a way to go with 400m of this path left to repair this year and many more routes to work on across the central Beacons.

“These repairs are absolutely essential, to reduce erosion, protect the special landscape and ensure paths are fit for purpose for the hundreds of thousands of people that come to Pen y Fan every year.”