Thousand jobs could be at risk at Ford plant in Bridgend

Reports suggest around 1,000 jobs could be at risk at the Ford plant in Bridgend.

The car company announced plans on Thursday to cut thousands of jobs across Europe.

It's understood the engine plant in South Wales will be the hardest hit if the planned cuts go ahead.

Ford has not confirmed details of any job losses in the UK but is understood to be in consultation with unions.

Shop stewards from Ford factories have been given a briefing on the proposals.

It's believed the plans are for a total of 1,150 job losses in the UK including 1,000 at Bridgend and the rest in Ford's transport operations.

Ford declined to confirm the figures and said it was consulting with unions.

The company's Vice President in Europe, Steve Armstrong, said: "We are taking decisive action to transform the Ford business in Europe.

"We will invest in the vehicles, services, segments and markets that best support a long-term sustainably profitable business, creating value for all our stakeholders and delivering emotive vehicles to our customers."

The announcement from Ford came on the same day as Jaguar Land Rover said it was axing 4,500 jobs.