Leanne Wood's Speech at Plaid Cymru Conference

Plaid Cymru's former leader Leanne Wood has given her first speech to members since she was ousted by Adam Price.

Speaking at the party’s conference in Aberteifi, she said history has shown that “when we take our positive message and progressive politics into our communities – wherever they are in Wales – we win.”

If such work can be rolled out across the country then Plaid Cymru will form the next Government of Wales, she said.

She also promised to continue to be a voice for minorities in Wales, no matter what their background, colour, religion or sexual preference.

“There is no such thing as a niche issue in Wales,” said Ms Wood, addressing some of the criticism that was levelled at her during the leadership contest.

She also extended her thanks to her fellow leadership candidates Rhun ap Iorwerth and Adam Price, adding that she looked forward to working with them for many years to come as she was not leaving politics.

Addressing the conference hall at Theatr Mwldan, Leanne Wood AM said:

“Wales is a community of communities, and if we can get our austerity-hit and neglected communities to empower themselves and ending their dependence – and most importantly that dependence of the mind - then we will have got those all-important foundations in place to do the same as a nation.

“Conference, believe it or not, most people don’t want to go to a branch meeting. But people will get involved in a project that has a tangible benefit to their local community.

“Through Plaid Cymru activists and those who share our values getting involved with and leading these projects, we forge new links, start new conversations and change people’s minds about the kind of society we can be.

“For me, politics is not about the machinations in the corridors of power, but the difference we make in our communities.

“This is an important thing for us to remember as a party. Lle ni’n gweithio, ni’n ennill - Where we work, we win.

“Where we organise, we win. When we take our positive message and progressive politics into our communities – wherever they are in Wales – we win.

“We know this. And I’m determined to continue to build on the success we have seen in the Rhondda, Ynys Mon, Carmarthen East and other parts of Wales.”

She added: “There is no such thing as a niche issue in Wales. I’ve been criticised by some for focussing too much of my energy and time on these issues that some have dismissed as unimportant to our cause.

“But to me, building a society where trans people can be themselves, where women are free from violence and the far right don’t threaten our communities is part of our central cause.

“Because we want an independent Wales in order to create a better society, for everyone.

“Because real independence, is not just about our Powers, our Senedd or our Prif Weinidog.

“It’s really about our croeso, our values of peace, socialism and republicanism.

“It’s about independent thought, meddwl annibynnol.”