Man admits starting deadly Aberystwyth hotel fire

4 March 2019, 16:41 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 17:14

Belgrave House hotel fire

A man's admitted starting a deadly fire in a hotel on Aberystwyth seafront.

Guests were evacuated from the Ty Belgrave hotel when the fire broke out in the hotel last summer.

Three children were among the guests who were woken up when the blaze started in the night.

Several weeks later firefighters found the remains of Juozas Tunaitis in the wreckage of the building on Marine Terrace.

The Lithuanian national had been working as a contract fire safety officer at Aberystwyth University.

Damion Harris, 31, was due to face murder charges of his death, but admitted manslaughter and arson charges on the day he was due to go on trial.

Harris, of Aberystwyth, also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm.

